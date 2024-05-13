Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Shares Down 2.6%

Shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) fell 2.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $65.73 and last traded at $65.83. 425,279 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 2,586,347 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NTNX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Nutanix from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Nutanix from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Nutanix from $49.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Nutanix from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Nutanix from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.69.

Nutanix Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.53. The stock has a market cap of $16.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -181.92 and a beta of 1.27.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $565.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.82 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nutanix, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Nutanix

In related news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total transaction of $1,602,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,962 shares in the company, valued at $254,003.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total value of $1,602,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,962 shares in the company, valued at $254,003.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO David Sangster sold 12,545 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.04, for a total value of $790,836.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,424,903.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 129,506 shares of company stock valued at $8,270,938. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nutanix

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTNX. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Nutanix in the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nutanix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its holdings in Nutanix by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 36,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after buying an additional 8,348 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Nutanix by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,087,143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,548,378,000 after buying an additional 346,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Nutanix during the first quarter worth $214,000. Institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

