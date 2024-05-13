Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Immunocore Holdings plc (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 504,745 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the previous session’s volume of 473,856 shares.The stock last traded at $58.77 and had previously closed at $58.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IMCR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Immunocore from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $87.00 target price (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Immunocore from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Immunocore in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Immunocore in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.85.

Get Immunocore alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Immunocore

Immunocore Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -46.71 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 5.96 and a quick ratio of 5.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.63.

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.12). Immunocore had a negative net margin of 22.60% and a negative return on equity of 16.54%. The business had revenue of $70.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Immunocore Holdings plc will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Immunocore

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Immunocore during the third quarter valued at about $650,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Immunocore by 109.9% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 301,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,670,000 after acquiring an additional 158,086 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Immunocore by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 11,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 3,902 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Immunocore by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 108,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Immunocore by 103.9% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

About Immunocore

(Get Free Report)

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. It also develops other programs for oncology, including tebentafusp that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial to treat advanced cutaneous melanoma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Immunocore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunocore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.