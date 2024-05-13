Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Price Target Raised to $166.00

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Truist Financial from $156.00 to $166.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CVX. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chevron from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $186.10.

CVX stock traded down $1.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $164.56. The company had a trading volume of 6,839,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,377,224. Chevron has a 12 month low of $139.62 and a 12 month high of $171.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $158.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.60. The stock has a market cap of $303.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $48.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.42 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Chevron will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 59.98%.

In other Chevron news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total transaction of $448,252.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,184.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total value of $448,252.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,184.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.24, for a total transaction of $421,196.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,581,279. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,796 shares of company stock valued at $2,575,361 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 161,924,375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,303,688,000 after acquiring an additional 458,080 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 126,093,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,808,081,000 after buying an additional 15,845,037 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 7.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,166,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,761,223,000 after buying an additional 2,244,995 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,235,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,886,821,000 after buying an additional 1,999,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.6% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,705,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,828,537,000 after buying an additional 569,850 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

