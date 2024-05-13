Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $403.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Ferrari from $413.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays lowered shares of Ferrari from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Ferrari from $448.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Ferrari from $430.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ferrari from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ferrari has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $456.67.

Ferrari Stock Performance

Ferrari Dividend Announcement

Shares of Ferrari stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $405.68. 174,721 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 306,726. Ferrari has a 52-week low of $283.20 and a 52-week high of $442.80. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $420.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $379.70.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were given a dividend of $2.443 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ferrari

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RACE. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ferrari in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ferrari in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ferrari during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its position in Ferrari by 320.0% in the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Ferrari by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter.

About Ferrari

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

