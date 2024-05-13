Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) Price Target Raised to $18.00

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK – Free Report) had its target price increased by Pivotal Research from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Liberty Latin America from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ LILAK traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.35. The company had a trading volume of 831,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,190,009. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -282.57 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.04. Liberty Latin America has a 1-year low of $5.95 and a 1-year high of $9.73.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter.

In other news, Director Paul A. Gould purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.47 per share, for a total transaction of $1,294,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 445,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,885,076.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Liberty Latin America news, Director Paul A. Gould acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.47 per share, with a total value of $1,294,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 445,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,885,076.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder John C. Malone acquired 484,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.72 per share, with a total value of $3,257,002.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,360,255 shares in the company, valued at $56,180,913.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 1,220,056 shares of company stock worth $8,247,512 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LILAK. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 379,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Liberty Latin America by 8.5% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Hosking Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 126,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 3,637 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 240,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after buying an additional 4,160 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 543.7% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 4,317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.98% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, and Liberty Costa Rico segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

