Keating Investment Counselors Inc. Boosts Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Keating Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,091 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the third quarter worth about $27,000. West Branch Capital LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 231 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 63.1% during the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 287 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. 82.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $133.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $158.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.94.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

COP traded down $0.38 on Monday, hitting $121.53. 6,421,181 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,352,253. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $124.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.64. The stock has a market cap of $142.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $97.42 and a fifty-two week high of $135.18.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The energy producer reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.32. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The firm had revenue of $15.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 607,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.91, for a total transaction of $76,427,370.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,669.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 607,000 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.91, for a total transaction of $76,427,370.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,669.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 12,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.44, for a total value of $1,536,246.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,161.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 700,775 shares of company stock worth $87,615,169. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Further Reading

