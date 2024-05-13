Piper Sandler Cuts PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) Price Target to $24.00

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on PWSC. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of PowerSchool from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of PowerSchool in a report on Thursday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of PowerSchool from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of PowerSchool in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of PowerSchool from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $25.44.

Shares of PWSC stock traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $17.94. The stock had a trading volume of 1,142,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,385. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.59 and a 200 day moving average of $21.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. PowerSchool has a 12-month low of $16.15 and a 12-month high of $25.16.

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $182.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.35 million. PowerSchool had a positive return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 5.37%. Equities research analysts anticipate that PowerSchool will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Hardeep Gulati sold 6,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total value of $131,627.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,905,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,647,877.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CRO Anthony Kender sold 6,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.30, for a total transaction of $138,222.70. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 202,356 shares in the company, valued at $4,107,826.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Hardeep Gulati sold 6,171 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total transaction of $131,627.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,905,667 shares in the company, valued at $40,647,877.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 182,706 shares of company stock worth $3,818,727. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PWSC. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in PowerSchool by 353.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PowerSchool during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its position in PowerSchool by 106.8% during the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in PowerSchool during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in PowerSchool by 3,244.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628 shares during the period. 65.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers cloud-based software to the K-12 education market in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its solution embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts.

