Bank of America Boosts Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK) Price Target to $79.00

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Bank of America from $66.00 to $79.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TNK. StockNews.com cut Teekay Tankers from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Teekay Tankers from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Teekay Tankers from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd.

Teekay Tankers Trading Down 0.1 %

Teekay Tankers stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $68.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 363,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,332. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.70 and its 200 day moving average is $55.12. Teekay Tankers has a 1-year low of $35.00 and a 1-year high of $70.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of -0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.40.

Teekay Tankers (NYSE:TNK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The shipping company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.81). Teekay Tankers had a return on equity of 31.98% and a net margin of 37.39%. The firm had revenue of $194.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.93 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Teekay Tankers will post 14.32 EPS for the current year.

Teekay Tankers Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. Teekay Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.07%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teekay Tankers

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teekay Tankers by 175.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,510 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the period. Paradiem LLC lifted its position in shares of Teekay Tankers by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 92,276 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,841,000 after acquiring an additional 6,562 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Teekay Tankers by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 596,967 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $24,852,000 after purchasing an additional 206,561 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP raised its stake in Teekay Tankers by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 20,653 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 7,753 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teekay Tankers in the third quarter valued at $584,000. 52.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Teekay Tankers

Teekay Tankers Ltd. provides crude oil and other marine transportation services to oil industries in Bermuda and internationally. The company offers voyage and time charter services; offshore ship-to-ship transfer services of commodities primarily crude oil and refined oil products; and tanker commercial and technical management services.

