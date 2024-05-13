TravelSky Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:TSYHY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

TravelSky Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:TSYHY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a growth of 107.5% from the April 15th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

TravelSky Technology Stock Up 5.5 %

Shares of TSYHY traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.65. The stock had a trading volume of 2,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,451. TravelSky Technology has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $20.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.62.

Get TravelSky Technology alerts:

About TravelSky Technology

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

TravelSky Technology Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions for aviation and travel industries in the People's Republic of China. It primarily offers aviation information technology (AIT), distribution information technology, accounting, settlement, and clearing services.

Receive News & Ratings for TravelSky Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TravelSky Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.