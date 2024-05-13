TravelSky Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:TSYHY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

TravelSky Technology Limited (OTCMKTS:TSYHY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a growth of 107.5% from the April 15th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
TravelSky Technology Stock Up 5.5 %
Shares of TSYHY traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.65. The stock had a trading volume of 2,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,451. TravelSky Technology has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $20.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.62.
About TravelSky Technology
