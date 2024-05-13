Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Trading Up 11.8%

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 11.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $29.49 and last traded at $28.85. 427,556 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 696,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.80.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TRUP shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Trupanion from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Trupanion from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Trupanion from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trupanion currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.75.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.08 and a beta of 1.76.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 2.31% and a negative return on equity of 9.03%. The business had revenue of $306.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.60) earnings per share. Trupanion’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Emily Dreyer sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total value of $79,187.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,830 shares in the company, valued at $502,492.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Darryl Rawlings bought 20,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.14 per share, for a total transaction of $499,698.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 614,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,842,285.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Emily Dreyer sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total transaction of $79,187.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,492.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trupanion in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Trupanion by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Trupanion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Trupanion in the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trupanion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000.

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Continental Europe, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

