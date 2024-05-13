Unity Software (NYSE:U) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of Unity Software (NYSE:U – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $33.50 target price on the stock.

U has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Unity Software from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Unity Software from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Macquarie downgraded shares of Unity Software from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Unity Software from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.38.

Get Unity Software alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on U

Unity Software Price Performance

Unity Software stock traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.69. 12,220,548 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,774,150. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.13 and a beta of 2.40. Unity Software has a 12 month low of $21.60 and a 12 month high of $50.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.19.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.89). Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 7.73% and a negative net margin of 40.11%. The company had revenue of $609.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.50) earnings per share. Unity Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Unity Software will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Unity Software

In other Unity Software news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 6,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total transaction of $209,001.69. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 448,617 shares in the company, valued at $14,611,455.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Unity Software news, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 6,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.57, for a total transaction of $209,001.69. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 448,617 shares in the company, valued at $14,611,455.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Tomer Bar-Zeev sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total transaction of $6,647,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,498,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,605,702.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 338,917 shares of company stock worth $9,460,820 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Unity Software

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Unity Software by 245.6% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Unity Software by 665.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unity Software by 2,429.3% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the period. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Unity Software

(Get Free Report)

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.