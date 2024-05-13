Tina M. Beskid Sells 3,310 Shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) Stock

Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Get Free Report) CAO Tina M. Beskid sold 3,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.46, for a total transaction of $71,032.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 64,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,394,041.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Resideo Technologies stock traded up $0.21 on Monday, reaching $21.84. 852,609 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 924,300. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.19 and a 52 week high of $23.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.41 and a 200 day moving average of $19.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.14. Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Resideo Technologies’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Resideo Technologies by 648.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 185.3% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 154,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 100,255 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Resideo Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,200,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 662.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 193,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after purchasing an additional 168,130 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 1,562.1% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 478,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,013,000 after purchasing an additional 450,087 shares during the period. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Resideo Technologies from a "c+" rating to a "b-" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

