Tina M. Beskid Sells 3,310 Shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) Stock

Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Get Free Report) CAO Tina M. Beskid sold 3,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.46, for a total transaction of $71,032.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 64,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,394,041.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Resideo Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of Resideo Technologies stock traded up $0.21 on Monday, reaching $21.84. 852,609 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 924,300. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.19 and a 52 week high of $23.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.41 and a 200 day moving average of $19.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.26.
Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.14. Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Resideo Technologies’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Resideo Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th.
Resideo Technologies Company Profile
Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.
