iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Position Boosted by Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 363,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,437 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF makes up 2.5% of Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $72,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWM. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 14,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 18,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mill Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mill Capital Management LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $198.36 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $161.67 and a fifty-two week high of $211.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $202.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $191.79.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

