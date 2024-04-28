Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT Purchases 61 Shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT boosted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,495 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CW. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1,100.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 144 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 67.0% during the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 152 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the third quarter worth about $32,000. 82.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,383 shares in the company, valued at $4,171,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Curtiss-Wright news, CFO K Christopher Farkas sold 2,736 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.16, for a total transaction of $657,077.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,747.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,171,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 12,451 shares of company stock worth $3,030,512. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on CW. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $246.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price objective (down from $250.00) on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $255.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.25.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Performance

Shares of CW traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $254.01. 137,055 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,580. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 52 week low of $157.72 and a 52 week high of $261.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $226.76. The firm has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61 and a beta of 1.18.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The aerospace company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $785.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $737.09 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

Curtiss-Wright Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.70%.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

Further Reading

