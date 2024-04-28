Darrow Company Inc. Sells 389 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Darrow Company Inc. lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 389 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust accounts for approximately 1.2% of Darrow Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Darrow Company Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 329.8% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 17,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,842,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 7,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,578,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth $5,839,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of MDY opened at $529.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $424.22 and a 1-year high of $558.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $534.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $499.57.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

