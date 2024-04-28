Valmark Advisers Inc. Acquires 14,066 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,979 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,066 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $8,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meredith Wealth Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Meredith Wealth Planning now owns 23,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 4,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 10,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 16,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.57. The stock had a trading volume of 2,851,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,850,992. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.60. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.43 and a 12 month high of $77.72.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2479 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

