CI Financial (TSE:CIX) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Raymond James

CI Financial (TSE:CIX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a C$21.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$20.00. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 41.41% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CIX. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on CI Financial from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on CI Financial from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. TD Securities upgraded CI Financial from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Monday, February 26th. CIBC boosted their price objective on CI Financial from C$15.00 to C$17.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$19.56.

Get CI Financial alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CI Financial

CI Financial Price Performance

CIX stock traded up C$0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$14.85. 440,029 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 387,186. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$16.74 and its 200 day moving average is C$15.60. CI Financial has a 12-month low of C$12.17 and a 12-month high of C$17.73. The company has a market cap of C$2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.13, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C$0.08. CI Financial had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 0.29%. The firm had revenue of C$715.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$656.72 million. On average, research analysts expect that CI Financial will post 3.6526055 EPS for the current year.

CI Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CI Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.