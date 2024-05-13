CI Financial (TSE:CIX) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Raymond James

CI Financial (TSE:CIX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a C$21.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$20.00. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 41.41% from the company’s current price.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CIX. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on CI Financial from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on CI Financial from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. TD Securities upgraded CI Financial from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Monday, February 26th. CIBC boosted their price objective on CI Financial from C$15.00 to C$17.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$19.56.
CI Financial (TSE:CIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C$0.08. CI Financial had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 0.29%. The firm had revenue of C$715.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$656.72 million. On average, research analysts expect that CI Financial will post 3.6526055 EPS for the current year.
CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.
