PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) Earns “Buy” Rating from Benchmark

Benchmark restated their buy rating on shares of PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of PetIQ from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Get PetIQ alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on PETQ

PetIQ Stock Up 5.8 %

PetIQ stock traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.51. 424,882 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,315. PetIQ has a 1 year low of $12.19 and a 1 year high of $22.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $574.18 million, a P/E ratio of 88.55 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.98.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.22. PetIQ had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 0.66%. The business had revenue of $219.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PetIQ will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PetIQ

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PETQ. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PetIQ by 50.2% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in PetIQ by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PetIQ during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in PetIQ by 67.3% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 2,271 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in PetIQ in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

About PetIQ

(Get Free Report)

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Products and Services. The company offers Rx pet medications, which sells flea and tick control, heartworm preventatives, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes and pain treatments, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and develops and manufactures its own proprietary value-branded products, as well as third-party branded products for dogs and cats.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PetIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetIQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.