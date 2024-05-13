Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Acquires 2,992 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,338 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,992 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $10,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 201,592 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,501,000 after purchasing an additional 22,278 shares in the last quarter. Eldred Rock Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth about $10,402,000. Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter worth about $247,000. First Dallas Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter worth about $753,000. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 14,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 3,670 shares in the last quarter. 76.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Phillips 66 stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $145.55. 1,110,298 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,899,021. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.32. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $89.74 and a 52 week high of $174.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 3.84%. The firm had revenue of $36.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.21 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 12.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Phillips 66 news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 7,200 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.26, for a total value of $1,132,272.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,035,242.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Robert W. Pease purchased 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $146.58 per share, with a total value of $99,967.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,502. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 7,200 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.26, for a total transaction of $1,132,272.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,242.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PSX. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $149.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.43.

About Phillips 66

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

