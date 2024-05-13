Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Raises Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,018 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,289 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $7,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 175.0% in the 3rd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 6,390 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.59, for a total transaction of $866,420.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,562,467.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 6,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.59, for a total value of $866,420.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,649 shares in the company, valued at $4,562,467.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paula Ramos sold 10,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total transaction of $1,396,116.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,050.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,395 shares of company stock valued at $3,332,776. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

Shares of KMB stock traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $136.00. 716,323 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,183,552. The company has a market cap of $45.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $128.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.96. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $116.32 and a 1 year high of $145.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 250.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KMB shares. UBS Group upped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.85.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on KMB

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.