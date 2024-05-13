Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.29

Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share by the construction company on Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd.

Masco has increased its dividend by an average of 27.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Masco has a dividend payout ratio of 25.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Masco to earn $4.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.6%.

Shares of MAS traded down $1.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $70.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,341,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,005,653. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.14 and a 200 day moving average of $68.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.76, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $15.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.28. Masco has a 12 month low of $47.66 and a 12 month high of $78.94.

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Masco had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 865.37%. Masco’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Masco will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jai Shah sold 42,552 shares of Masco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $3,249,270.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,208,778.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Richard Allan Marshall sold 5,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total transaction of $385,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,465 shares in the company, valued at $806,328.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jai Shah sold 42,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $3,249,270.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,830 shares in the company, valued at $1,208,778.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,762 shares of company stock worth $6,337,597 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Masco from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Masco from $79.00 to $76.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Masco from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Masco from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.15.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

