The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 23.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 129,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,662 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $8,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 29,775,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,634,700,000 after purchasing an additional 6,195,934 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 186.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,107,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $390,234,000 after purchasing an additional 4,624,302 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 134.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,300,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,986,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038,517 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,247,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $397,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717,137 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 3,123.9% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,360,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,203 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 13,113 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total value of $1,001,570.94. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,700,886 shares in the company, valued at $129,913,672.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 65,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total value of $5,026,356.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 60,906,686 shares in the company, valued at $4,653,270,810.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 13,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total value of $1,001,570.94. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,700,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,913,672.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 659,587 shares of company stock worth $47,399,731 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on SCHW. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com raised Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Bank of America increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.47.

Charles Schwab Trading Down 1.7 %

Charles Schwab stock traded down $1.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $74.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,971,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,480,210. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.59. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $48.66 and a 1 year high of $77.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.90 billion, a PE ratio of 31.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.98.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 26.14%. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.84%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

