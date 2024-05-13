Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Acquires 29,779 Shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 261,135 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,779 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF were worth $7,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Get Capital Group Dividend Value ETF alerts:

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA CGDV traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $32.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,321,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,492,884. The firm has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.92. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 52-week low of $24.96 and a 52-week high of $33.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.13.

About Capital Group Dividend Value ETF

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.