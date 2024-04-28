iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV) Shares Sold by Dohj LLC

Dohj LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 35.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,748 shares during the quarter. Dohj LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $739,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EFAV. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,317,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,370,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464,925 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,690,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,498,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,165,000 after purchasing an additional 506,040 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,959,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,012,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,907,000 after purchasing an additional 237,514 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.43. 623,167 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $64.68 and a twelve month high of $76.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.30. The firm has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 0.51.

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

