Critical Review: Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) and Auna (NYSE:AUNA)

Auna (NYSE:AUNA – Get Free Report) and Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Auna and Teladoc Health’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Auna N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Teladoc Health $2.60 billion 0.78 -$220.37 million ($1.41) -8.48

Auna has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Teladoc Health.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Auna 0 0 4 0 3.00 Teladoc Health 0 11 6 0 2.35

This is a summary of current ratings for Auna and Teladoc Health, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Auna presently has a consensus target price of $14.15, suggesting a potential upside of 49.26%. Teladoc Health has a consensus target price of $18.73, suggesting a potential upside of 56.76%. Given Teladoc Health’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Teladoc Health is more favorable than Auna.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

76.8% of Teladoc Health shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Teladoc Health shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Auna and Teladoc Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Auna N/A N/A N/A Teladoc Health -8.90% -10.13% -5.37%

Summary

Teladoc Health beats Auna on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Auna

Auna S.A., a healthcare service provider, operates hospitals and clinics in Mexico, Peru, and Colombia. The company provides prepaid healthcare plans in Peru; and dental and vision plans in Mexico. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc. provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems. The BetterHelp segment operates a mental health platform that provides online counseling and therapy services through website, mobile applications, phones, and text-based interactions by its licensed clinicians. The company offers its products and services under the Teladoc, Livongo, and BetterHelp brands. It serves employers, health plans, hospitals and health systems, and insurance and financial services companies, as well as individual members. The company was formerly known as Teladoc, Inc. and changed its name to Teladoc Health, Inc. in August 2018. Teladoc Health, Inc. was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Purchase, New York.

