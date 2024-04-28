Private Wealth Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV)

Private Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Free Report) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 165,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,615 shares during the period. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust were worth $3,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 223.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 3,201 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. Centurion Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 14,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 4,292 shares during the last quarter.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.00. 139,689 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,086. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 12-month low of $18.04 and a 12-month high of $23.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 15th.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

