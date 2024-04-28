Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV) Shares Acquired by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 522,452 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,365 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. owned about 0.52% of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF worth $15,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CGDV. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 174.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 15,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 10,130 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 102.7% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 55,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 28,196 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 2,689 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 53,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 5,856 shares during the period.

Get Capital Group Dividend Value ETF alerts:

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.11. 1,274,066 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,482,313. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.70. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a 12-month low of $24.86 and a 12-month high of $32.74. The firm has a market cap of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 0.91.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Dividend Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.