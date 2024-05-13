Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB) to Issue Dividend Increase – $2.60 Per Share

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Monday, May 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of 2.5963 per share by the transportation company on Friday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. This is a boost from Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s previous — dividend of $2.14.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of OMAB traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $88.36. The company had a trading volume of 9,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,220. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a 52-week low of $50.23 and a 52-week high of $100.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Get Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte alerts:

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.19. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a net margin of 34.67% and a return on equity of 54.28%. The firm had revenue of $211.59 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $79.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad Juárez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, and Zacatecas cities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.