Summit Creek Advisors LLC Sells 9,652 Shares of NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE)

Summit Creek Advisors LLC cut its holdings in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,652 shares during the period. NV5 Global comprises approximately 2.0% of Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Summit Creek Advisors LLC owned about 0.84% of NV5 Global worth $14,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NVEE. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NV5 Global in the 4th quarter worth about $13,890,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in NV5 Global by 86.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 339,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,685,000 after purchasing an additional 157,256 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NV5 Global in the third quarter worth $480,000. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in NV5 Global by 123.0% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 37,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,626,000 after buying an additional 20,789 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 132,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,716,000 after acquiring an additional 11,391 shares in the last quarter. 75.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVEE traded down $0.93 on Monday, reaching $95.33. 57,535 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,431. NV5 Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.56 and a 52 week high of $119.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.09.

NV5 Global ( NASDAQ:NVEE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.19). NV5 Global had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $213.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.42 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $128.00 target price (up from $121.00) on shares of NV5 Global in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of NV5 Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th.

In other news, VP Donald C. Alford sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.12, for a total value of $100,120.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,404.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Donald C. Alford sold 2,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $244,744.27. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,535.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald C. Alford sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.12, for a total value of $100,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,404.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

NV5 Global, Inc provides technology, conformity assessment, consulting solutions, and software applications to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, environmental, and geospatial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

