Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) Shares Sold by Summit Creek Advisors LLC

Summit Creek Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Free Report) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 911,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,817 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in Grid Dynamics were worth $12,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. American Trust grew its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Trust now owns 12,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 123,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 2,036 shares during the last quarter. 71.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GDYN traded down $0.14 on Monday, reaching $10.09. 149,828 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 314,748. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.44 and a 200 day moving average of $12.33. Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.05 and a fifty-two week high of $14.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $772.09 million, a PE ratio of 341.11 and a beta of 1.00.

Grid Dynamics ( NASDAQ:GDYN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $78.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.64 million. Grid Dynamics had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 3.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Leonard Livschitz sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $208,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,760,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,195,379.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Anil Doradla sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 385,979 shares in the company, valued at $3,859,790. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Leonard Livschitz sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $208,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,760,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,195,379.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 98,884 shares of company stock valued at $1,206,055. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Grid Dynamics from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Grid Dynamics from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.75.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology consulting, platform and product engineering, and analytics services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud platform and product engineering services, such as architecting, designing, and building scalable and secure cloud-based platforms and business applications; and AI/machine learning and data platform engineering services that build platforms to facilitate batch and streaming data ingestion, quality governance, orchestration, semantic modeling, observability, and analysis at scale.

