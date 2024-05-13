Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Shares Sold by Summit Creek Advisors LLC

Summit Creek Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 51.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,692 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 72,996 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Qualys worth $13,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QLYS. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Qualys by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 291 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA lifted its position in shares of Qualys by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 4,984 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Qualys by 3.3% in the third quarter. KLR Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,384 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Qualys by 0.5% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,724 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Qualys by 54.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 282 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QLYS traded down $1.31 on Monday, reaching $149.00. The company had a trading volume of 275,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,773. Qualys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.51 and a twelve month high of $206.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $165.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.79 and a beta of 0.51.

In other news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,430 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total value of $235,821.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,057 shares in the company, valued at $10,398,729.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Qualys news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total transaction of $235,821.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,398,729.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $155,876.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,654,132.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,590 shares of company stock worth $2,419,842. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

QLYS has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Qualys from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Scotiabank started coverage on Qualys in a research note on Friday, April 26th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $172.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Qualys from $212.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Qualys from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Qualys in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Qualys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.23.

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

