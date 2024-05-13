Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:AIF)

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:AIF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.144 per share on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 15.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Price Performance

AIF traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.59. 136,382 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,245. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.06. Apollo Tactical Income Fund has a one year low of $11.95 and a one year high of $15.45.

Insider Transactions at Apollo Tactical Income Fund

About Apollo Tactical Income Fund

In other Apollo Tactical Income Fund news, Director Barry J. Cohen sold 7,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total transaction of $119,018.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $90,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans including floating rate senior loans, high yield corporate bonds, and other credit instruments of varying maturities made to companies whose debt is typically rated below investment grade.

