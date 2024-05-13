Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $7.57 Million Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,545 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $7,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MCD. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 51.9% during the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. BTIG Research downgraded McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on McDonald’s from $335.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on McDonald’s from $343.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.74.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total transaction of $312,533.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,075 shares in the company, valued at $5,140,168.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total transaction of $303,750.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,696,517.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.38, for a total value of $312,533.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,140,168.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

MCD traded down $3.45 on Monday, hitting $271.55. 2,772,204 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,317,520. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $245.73 and a 12 month high of $302.39. The company has a market cap of $195.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $277.11 and its 200-day moving average is $283.19.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 180.74% and a net margin of 33.36%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

