Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Given Outperform Rating at Wedbush

Wedbush reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $130.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on OKTA. Bank of America raised Okta from an underperform rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $64.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $105.00 price objective (up from $85.00) on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Westpark Capital raised Okta from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Okta from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Okta from $84.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $101.68.

Okta Stock Up 0.9 %

OKTA stock traded up $0.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $98.34. 1,119,607 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,829,865. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Okta has a one year low of $65.04 and a one year high of $114.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.48.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.35. Okta had a negative return on equity of 5.69% and a negative net margin of 15.69%. The business had revenue of $605.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $586.25 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Okta will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Okta

In other Okta news, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.96, for a total value of $534,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,042 shares in the company, valued at $646,252.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 5,000 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.96, for a total transaction of $534,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $646,252.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Shibu Ninan sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.23, for a total value of $225,575.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,013.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,779 shares of company stock valued at $1,205,990. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Okta

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Okta by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,848,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,073,000 after purchasing an additional 128,906 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Okta by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,358,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,687,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486,456 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Okta by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,085,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,854,000 after acquiring an additional 897,216 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Okta by 6,192.3% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,172,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,121,809 shares during the period. Finally, Eminence Capital LP raised its stake in Okta by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,910,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,969,000 after purchasing an additional 310,918 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

About Okta

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

