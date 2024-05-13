Summit Creek Advisors LLC Sells 74,276 Shares of Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW)

Summit Creek Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Free Report) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 855,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,276 shares during the quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC owned about 0.27% of Mister Car Wash worth $7,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MCW. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Mister Car Wash during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mister Car Wash in the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Mister Car Wash by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 6,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mister Car Wash by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 19,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 7,187 shares in the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Joseph Duane Matheny sold 37,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.93, for a total transaction of $331,767.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,515 shares in the company, valued at $674,348.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Joseph Duane Matheny sold 37,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.93, for a total transaction of $331,767.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,515 shares in the company, valued at $674,348.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Mayra Idali Chimienti sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total value of $246,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 270,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,187.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 104,161 shares of company stock worth $824,667. 70.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MCW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Mister Car Wash from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Mister Car Wash from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Mizuho began coverage on Mister Car Wash in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Mister Car Wash from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.56.

Mister Car Wash Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Mister Car Wash stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.81. The company had a trading volume of 763,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,501,707. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 34.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.66. Mister Car Wash, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.07.

Mister Car Wash (NYSE:MCW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $230.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.89 million. Mister Car Wash had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 8.04%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mister Car Wash, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Mister Car Wash Company Profile

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company serves individual retail and corporate customers. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021.

