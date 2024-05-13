HC Wainwright Cuts 89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Price Target to $29.00

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Free Report) had its target price cut by HC Wainwright from $31.00 to $29.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ETNB. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of 89bio from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of 89bio in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of 89bio in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of 89bio from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a market perform rating on shares of 89bio in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $28.71.

ETNB traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $8.68. 574,786 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,150,330. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.01. 89bio has a 52-week low of $6.57 and a 52-week high of $22.93. The company has a market cap of $853.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 20.04 and a quick ratio of 20.04.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.08). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.54) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that 89bio will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 1,350,000 shares of 89bio stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.35 per share, for a total transaction of $20,722,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,431,584 shares in the company, valued at $190,824,814.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other 89bio news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 1,350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.35 per share, for a total transaction of $20,722,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,431,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,824,814.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rohan Palekar sold 4,477 shares of 89bio stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.76, for a total value of $48,172.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 486,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,238,925.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in 89bio in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 89bio in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of 89bio by 349.7% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 6,802 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 89bio in the 3rd quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 89bio in the 4th quarter valued at $117,000.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia.

