OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday.

Separately, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of OraSure Technologies from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.63.

OraSure Technologies Price Performance

Shares of OSUR traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.20. The stock had a trading volume of 813,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 869,759. The firm has a market cap of $384.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.80. OraSure Technologies has a twelve month low of $4.38 and a twelve month high of $8.45.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $54.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.27 million. OraSure Technologies had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 7.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 65.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. Analysts forecast that OraSure Technologies will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in OraSure Technologies by 122.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,403,333 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $19,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,197 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC increased its position in OraSure Technologies by 36.5% during the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,820,591 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $16,726,000 after buying an additional 753,901 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in OraSure Technologies by 118.0% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 935,510 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,548,000 after buying an additional 506,312 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of OraSure Technologies by 46.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,590,258 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,776,000 after buying an additional 503,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 421.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 384,439 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,280,000 after acquiring an additional 310,715 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-care and home diagnostic tests, specimen collection devices, and microbiome laboratory and analytical services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test pro, InteliSwab COVID-19 rapid test rx, OraQuick Rapid HIV test, OraQuick In-Home HIV test, OraQuick HIV self-test, OraQuick HCV rapid antibody test, OraQuick Ebola rapid antigen test, OraSure oral fluid collection device used in conjunction with screening and confirmatory tests for HIV-1 antibodies; Intercept drug testing systems; immunoassay tests and reagents; and Q.E.D.

