CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Position Lowered by Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,078 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in CSX by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CSX by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in CSX by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 120,244 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,169,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in CSX by 2.4% during the third quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 14,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in CSX by 2.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 17,967 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSX has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of CSX from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CSX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

CSX Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $33.99 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.18. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $29.03 and a 12-month high of $40.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. CSX had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 29.58%. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSX Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.37%.

About CSX

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.