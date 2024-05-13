MiNK Therapeutics (INKT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 14th. Analysts expect MiNK Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter.
MiNK Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INKT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). On average, analysts expect MiNK Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
MiNK Therapeutics Stock Performance
INKT traded up $0.12 on Monday, hitting $1.02. 4,289,155 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,495. MiNK Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $3.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.37 million, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 0.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.96 and its 200 day moving average is $0.97.
About MiNK Therapeutics
MiNK Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of allogeneic, off-the-shelf, invariant natural killer T (iNKT) cell therapies to treat cancer and other immune-mediated diseases. It's product candidate is AGENT-797, an off-the-shelf, allogeneic for iNKT cell therapy and treatment of various myeloma diseases and solid tumours, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.
