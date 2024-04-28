United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 614 shares during the quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 239 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $154.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird upgraded United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other United Parcel Service news, Director Eva C. Boratto bought 1,400 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $142.30 per share, for a total transaction of $199,220.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,400 shares in the company, valued at $199,220. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

NYSE:UPS opened at $147.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $149.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.93. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.68 and a fifty-two week high of $192.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.84 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 37.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.23 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.49%.

United Parcel Service Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.