The Bank of East Asia, Limited (OTCMKTS:BKEAY) Short Interest Up 26.5% in April

The Bank of East Asia, Limited (OTCMKTS:BKEAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,200 shares, a growth of 26.5% from the March 31st total of 22,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.7 days.

Bank of East Asia Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:BKEAY remained flat at $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 4,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,614. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.20 and a 200 day moving average of $1.19. Bank of East Asia has a 12-month low of $1.09 and a 12-month high of $1.52.

Bank of East Asia Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $0.0203 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th.

About Bank of East Asia

The Bank of East Asia, Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services. Its personal banking services include corporate, individual, savings, current, time deposit, and supreme accounts; and time deposits, foreign currency deposits, MAS services, and auto-payroll products, as well as safe deposit boxes and remittance services.

