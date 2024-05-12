Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) PT Lowered to $130.00

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the entertainment giant’s stock.

DIS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Tigress Financial reissued a buy rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS Group dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $126.46.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $105.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.25 and a 200-day moving average of $101.42. Walt Disney has a 52-week low of $78.73 and a 52-week high of $123.74. The stock has a market cap of $192.86 billion, a PE ratio of 114.99, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.40.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The firm had revenue of $22.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Walt Disney will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $226,405.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $536,448. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director James P. Gorman purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $106.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,120,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,467 shares in the company, valued at $2,170,116.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $226,405.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at $536,448. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walt Disney

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 355.3% during the 4th quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Stories

