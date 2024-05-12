Carlyle Credit Income Fund (NYSE:CCIF) Trading Up 1.9%

Carlyle Credit Income Fund (NYSE:CCIF – Get Free Report) rose 1.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $8.13 and last traded at $8.13. Approximately 54,099 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 74,464 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.97.

Carlyle Credit Income Fund Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.86.

Carlyle Credit Income Fund (NYSE:CCIF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.34 million during the quarter.

Carlyle Credit Income Fund Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carlyle Credit Income Fund

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carlyle Credit Income Fund by 104.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 338,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after acquiring an additional 173,163 shares during the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new position in shares of Carlyle Credit Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,279,000. Relative Value Partners Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carlyle Credit Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $1,118,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carlyle Credit Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $181,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Carlyle Credit Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $96,000.

About Carlyle Credit Income Fund

Carlyle Credit Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Vertical Capital Asset Management, LLC. The fund is co – managed by Behringer Advisors, LLC. The Fund invests mainly in fixed-income securities. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

