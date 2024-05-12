Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Price Target Cut to $112.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $128.00 to $112.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

CHH has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Choice Hotels International from an underperform rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $96.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, March 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $122.00 to $114.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $129.70.

Choice Hotels International Stock Up 1.0 %

Choice Hotels International stock opened at $117.16 on Thursday. Choice Hotels International has a twelve month low of $108.91 and a twelve month high of $136.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.75, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 25.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $121.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.25.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $331.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.04 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 748.46%. Choice Hotels International’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Choice Hotels International will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Choice Hotels International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.2875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is presently 24.68%.

Institutional Trading of Choice Hotels International

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1.5% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 6,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Choice Hotels International by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Choice Hotels International by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 144.4% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Choice Hotels International by 163.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

