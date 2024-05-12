Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) PT Lowered to $12.00

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Craig Hallum from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CDLX. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Cardlytics from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Cardlytics from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.

Cardlytics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CDLX opened at $8.81 on Thursday. Cardlytics has a 1 year low of $4.94 and a 1 year high of $20.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.69.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 25.36% and a negative net margin of 55.23%. The business had revenue of $89.17 million for the quarter.

Insider Activity at Cardlytics

In other Cardlytics news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin purchased 311,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.71 per share, with a total value of $4,273,612.65. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,673,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,786,097.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Amit Gupta sold 23,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.91, for a total value of $278,884.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 122,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,461,071.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Clifford Sosin purchased 311,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.71 per share, for a total transaction of $4,273,612.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,673,676 shares in the company, valued at $77,786,097.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,306 shares of company stock valued at $455,203 over the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cardlytics

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Cardlytics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $264,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cardlytics in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,258,000. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cardlytics in the 3rd quarter valued at $247,000. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Cardlytics in the 3rd quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, Check Capital Management Inc. CA boosted its stake in Cardlytics by 71.0% during the 3rd quarter. Check Capital Management Inc. CA now owns 20,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 8,450 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.

Further Reading

