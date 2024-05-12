Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

Caesarstone Price Performance

NASDAQ:CSTE opened at $6.17 on Thursday. Caesarstone has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $6.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.05 and a 200 day moving average of $4.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get Caesarstone alerts:

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The construction company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $128.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.94 million. Caesarstone had a negative net margin of 20.45% and a negative return on equity of 13.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Caesarstone will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Caesarstone

Caesarstone Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSTE. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Caesarstone during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Caesarstone by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,591 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 6,660 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caesarstone during the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Caesarstone by 21,632.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 53,680 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 53,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new position in Caesarstone in the 4th quarter valued at about $608,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered stone and other materials under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, Asia, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Israel. The company's engineered stone slabs are primarily used as indoor and outdoor kitchen countertops in the renovation and remodeling, and residential construction sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Caesarstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesarstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.