Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning.
Caesarstone Price Performance
NASDAQ:CSTE opened at $6.17 on Thursday. Caesarstone has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $6.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.05 and a 200 day moving average of $4.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The construction company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $128.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.94 million. Caesarstone had a negative net margin of 20.45% and a negative return on equity of 13.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Caesarstone will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Caesarstone Company Profile
Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered stone and other materials under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, Asia, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Israel. The company's engineered stone slabs are primarily used as indoor and outdoor kitchen countertops in the renovation and remodeling, and residential construction sectors.
