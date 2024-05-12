Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) Price Target Raised to $32.00 at Barclays

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) had its target price upped by Barclays from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CPNG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Coupang from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.50 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. TheStreet upgraded Coupang from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Coupang from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Coupang from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Coupang in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $25.42.

Coupang Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSE CPNG opened at $22.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.11 and its 200-day moving average is $17.33. Coupang has a one year low of $13.51 and a one year high of $23.77. The firm has a market cap of $40.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.14, a P/E/G ratio of 40.35 and a beta of 1.13.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.95 billion. Coupang had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 4.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Coupang will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Coupang

In related news, CAO Jonathan D. Lee sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.45, for a total value of $107,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 120,835 shares in the company, valued at $2,591,910.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 31,614,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $600,985,067.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 364,542,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,929,948,343.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jonathan D. Lee sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.45, for a total transaction of $107,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 120,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,591,910.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,360,282 shares of company stock worth $633,564,280. Corporate insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coupang

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPNG. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coupang by 135.8% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coupang during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coupang during the first quarter worth about $50,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coupang in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Coupang by 438.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 4,545 shares during the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Coupang

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

