BP (NYSE:BP) Price Target Raised to $44.00

BP (NYSE:BP – Free Report) had its price target increased by TD Securities from $43.00 to $44.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Erste Group Bank raised shares of BP from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of BP from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised BP from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $38.60 to $42.30 in a report on Monday, March 4th. Scotiabank upped their price target on BP from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on BP from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $43.88.

Get BP alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on BP

BP Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BP opened at $37.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.46. BP has a fifty-two week low of $33.52 and a fifty-two week high of $40.84. The company has a market capitalization of $106.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.67.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.06). BP had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The company had revenue of $48.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that BP will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BP Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.4362 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. BP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.92%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BP

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BP. PSquared Asset Management AG purchased a new stake in shares of BP in the 4th quarter worth $50,315,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in BP by 145.5% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 656,293 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $23,233,000 after buying an additional 388,931 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in BP by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,418,113 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $54,909,000 after buying an additional 349,766 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in BP in the 1st quarter worth $6,682,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in BP by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 500,704 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $17,725,000 after buying an additional 65,425 shares during the period. 11.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BP Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.