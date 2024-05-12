Oppenheimer Trims Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Target Price to $106.00

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Oppenheimer from $107.00 to $106.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CYTK. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group cut shares of Cytokinetics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $81.60.

Cytokinetics Price Performance

CYTK opened at $62.10 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.10. Cytokinetics has a 1 year low of $25.98 and a 1 year high of $110.25. The stock has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 0.72.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $0.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.38) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 81.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Cytokinetics will post -4.63 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 32,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.56, for a total transaction of $2,202,726.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 138,973 shares in the company, valued at $9,389,015.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cytokinetics news, Director John T. Henderson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.48, for a total value of $382,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,260,495.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 32,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.56, for a total value of $2,202,726.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 138,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,389,015.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 96,318 shares of company stock worth $6,701,940. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cytokinetics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CYTK. First Turn Management LLC acquired a new position in Cytokinetics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,414,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in Cytokinetics during the first quarter worth $51,277,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cytokinetics during the fourth quarter worth $60,299,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Cytokinetics during the fourth quarter worth $46,308,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cytokinetics during the fourth quarter worth $44,754,000.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

Featured Stories

