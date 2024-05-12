Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) PT Lowered to $48.00 at Piper Sandler

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $49.00 to $48.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Dine Brands Global from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $64.00 to $57.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dine Brands Global currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $58.57.

Dine Brands Global Price Performance

Shares of Dine Brands Global stock opened at $43.79 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.08. The firm has a market cap of $674.37 million, a PE ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.68. Dine Brands Global has a 1 year low of $41.76 and a 1 year high of $69.05.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $206.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.54 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 10.59%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dine Brands Global will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Dine Brands Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 19th. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.30%.

Institutional Trading of Dine Brands Global

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 207.2% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 725 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 438.7% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 765 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,979 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 12.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 12,832 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dine Brands Global by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,076 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares during the period. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Solutions, Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

